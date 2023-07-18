Google and Taito have released a new Augmented Reality game that lets you take down virtual aliens in the real world around you using your phone. The name AR game is titled Space Invaders: World Defense. The game was created in honour of the 45th anniversary of the original Space Invaders video game.

In the new World Defense game, Space Invaders will generate from buildings and rooftops, hide behind structures, and hover in the sky. As a member of the elite pilot force, you’ll defend your area from invasion in a first-of-its-kind immersive game experience.

Google’s AR Space Invaders Game is Out Now on Android and iOS

Google revealed that players can discover new Space Invaders in and around different neighbourhoods. Players can also unlock special power-ups and team up with other players. Moreover, they can also share their achievements on social media with an AR selfie.

The game uses Google’s ARCore tech, which means you’ll need an ARCore-supported device to play it. It also uses the company’s Geospatial API to bring players’ immediate surroundings, nearby buildings, landscapes, and other architectural elements into the game.

Overall, the game is interesting and easy to play. Only time will tell whether the players will like this game or not. You can download Space Invaders: World Defense on Android and iOS right now. It is available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

