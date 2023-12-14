Axel Springer and OpenAI Forge Historic Media Partnership

Axel Springer, publisher of prominent media portals Business Insider and Politico, has announced a partnership with OpenAI, marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the media and artificial intelligence arenas. ChatGPT, OpenAI’s advanced language model, will be used to summarize current stories from Axel Springer’s media brands, which include Business Insider, Politico, and the German tabloid Bild. By using this innovative technique, ChatGPT users from all over the world can access chatbot-provided summaries of particular global news items.

One remarkable component of this collaboration is the inclusion of content that is traditionally prohibited behind paywalls. Users will receive short yet useful summaries from ChatGPT, along with links to the full articles for transparency and extra information. This strategic move not only advances the capabilities of AI-driven technologies, but it also represents a major step toward making excellent journalism more accessible.

Unlike other media companies, Axel Springer has decided to collaborate rather than limit access to its material. CNN, The New York Times, Disney (ABC), Bloomberg, and The Guardian, on the other hand, have refused to allow ChatGPT to use its content for AI chatbot training purposes. OpenAI has been sued multiple times for allegedly using copyrighted works to train ChatGPT. However, the company denies the claims.

ChatGPT will Summarize Axel Springer’s Content in Unique Collaboration

Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, emphasized the revolutionary impact of this collaboration, calling it “the first of its kind.” He stressed the exploration of AI-enabled journalism as a method of raising the quality, societal relevance, and financial model of media to unprecedented heights. Döpfner acknowledged the shifting media revenue generation scenario while emphasizing that media companies had missed the opportunity to establish a new source of income with platforms such as Google and Facebook.

Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer at OpenAI, supported Döpfner’s ideas and emphasized the collaboration’s goal of giving users fresh and inventive ways to access real-time news information via AI capabilities.

This collaboration represents a significant advancement in the evolution of media consumption, employing AI to improve the accessibility and depth of news transmission. While AI chatbots like ChatGPT can generate content quickly, there are still worries about their ability to spread incorrect, illogical, or objectionable content. These issues, dubbed “AI hallucinations,” highlight the significance of ethical AI development and use in journalism.

