Sam Altman’s career has taken many unexpected twists in a flurry of events. He lost his job at OpenAI, joined Microsoft, and then triumphantly joined OpenAI as its CEO. Amidst this rollercoaster ride, ChatGPT has received a noteworthy update that was previously exclusive to premium subscribers. In an exciting development, the ChatGPT app has made voice-based conversations accessible to all users. This means that artificial intelligence (AI) technology can now engage in conversations using voice commands.

This new feature is set to enhance the user experience and provide a more interactive and natural way of interacting with the AI. With voice-based conversations becoming increasingly popular, this update is a significant step forward in the evolution of AI technology. Users can now enjoy the convenience of speaking to the AI, making their interactions even more seamless and intuitive.

The AI chatbot has unveiled its ability to seamlessly convert speech into text. This cutting-edge technology utilizes its sophisticated Large Language Model (LLM) to accurately transcribe spoken words into written form. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize communication by eliminating the need for manual transcription and enabling a more efficient and streamlined interaction process. Users can now communicate their thoughts and ideas through speech with ease thanks to the remarkable capabilities of the AI chatbot, which the potent LLM then seamlessly converts into text.

This advancement marks a significant milestone in the field of AI, paving the way for enhanced conversational experiences. Additionally, it opens up new possibilities for various industries and applications. In a world where technology continues to advance at a rapid pace, users are increasingly interacting with virtual assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa.

These voice-activated AI companions have become a common presence in households. The AI-powered assistants offer a range of services and information at the mere sound of a voice command. It is similar to having a conversation with a knowledgeable friend. Users can ask these virtual assistants a wide array of questions and receive instant responses. Whether it’s checking the weather forecast, setting reminders, or playing music, these AI-powered assistants can help you provide instant answers to your queries.

A major outage that lasted for several hours coincided with OpenAI’s announcement of the feature last night. On November 21, ChatGPT became unavailable to users globally. The company has committed to providing a public analysis of the outage. Moreover, OpenAI needs to set strategies to prevent a recurrence of the same kind in the future.