Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartphone

vivo, a globally recognized technology brand, has officially announced the continuation of its partnership with Babar Azam as the brand ambassador for its much-awaited vivo V30 5G smartphone.

This partnership resonates with vivo’s vision to enhance the brand’s visibility and earn its customers’ trust. Babar Azam’s association with vivo dates back to the launch of the V23 5G, reflecting their shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

Babar Azam expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, ” I am delighted to once again collaborate with vivo for its upcoming V30 5G smartphone. vivo always impresses me with its groundbreaking smartphone innovations, continually raising the bar and redefining industry standards. Their unwavering commitment to pushing technological boundaries is truly remarkable.”

Commenting on this partnership, Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan said,

“We are excited to partner with the world’s number 1 batsman — Babar Azam for the launch of vivo V30 5G smartphone. His association with vivo reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence in smartphone technology, enhancing trust among our customers. The upcoming V30 5G represents an evolution of this commitment, with an upgraded Aura Light Portrait feature that equips users with a powerful tool for capturing stunning portraits, even in challenging low-light conditions. Looking ahead, vivo will continue to evolve, delivering innovative products that meet and exceed our users’ needs.”

With vivo V30 5G, users will be able to experience a revolution in smartphone photography. Building on the stellar Smart Color Temperature Adjustment function of V29 5G, which masterfully blends human and environmental colors, V30 5G is set to raise the bar even higher.

The Aura Light Portrait feature in vivo V30 5G, with the Distance-Sensitive Lighting capability, can intelligently adjust the brightness based on the subject’s proximity to the camera, whether near or far, guaranteeing that each snapshot emerges as a masterpiece.

The Aura Light of V30 5G sports an innovative rounded rectangular design that allows for a larger and softer light-emitting area, showcasing vivo’s commitment to perfecting every detail. Additionally, with the 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, it will be easy to capture more smiles of family and friends in one picture.

For an enhanced visual and aesthetic experience, V30 5G adopts a 3D Curved Screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This elevates the premium look of the phone while offering users an immersive, clear, and smooth visual experience. The combination of these advancements positions V30 5G as a device that doesn’t compromise on style, performance, or user experience.

Each iteration of the vivo V series offers a unique visual delight with its Color, Material, and Finish (CMF). The upcoming V30 5G is set to feature Peacock Green and Waving Aqua, each showcasing vivo’s creative genius. The much-anticipated dazzling debut of the V30 5G will add a vibrant new chapter to the world of color.

vivo V30 5G makes no compromises on performance. Notably, V30 5G is anticipated to be vivo’s slimmest phone with a 5000 mAh (TYP) battery. It supports 80W FlashCharge, enabling users to effortlessly meet the power demands of extended use while enjoying smooth performance. Powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, it ensures a seamless user experience.

The countdown begins for the launch of V30 5G. This game-changer is set to revolutionize user experiences with its blend of elegance and advanced camera capabilities. As anticipation reaches fever pitch, mark your calendars for March 19, 2024. Get ready to witness vivo redefine the smartphone landscape once again.

Also Read: Vivo Pad 3 Pro Will Feature MediaTek’s Most Powerful Dimensity 9300 Chipset