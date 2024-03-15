A new Vivo tablet, possibly named the Vivo Pad 3 Pro, has surfaced on Geekbench, hinting at its imminent arrival in the Chinese market. Equipped with the powerful Dimensity 9300 chipset from MediaTek, this tablet promises robust performance for various tasks. With 16 GB of RAM and Android 14 running the show, it aims to deliver a smooth and responsive user experience. The device’s impressive performance is further highlighted by its benchmark scores on Geekbench.

The emergence of a new Vivo tablet bearing the model number PA2473 on Geekbench signifies an upcoming addition to Vivo’s tablet lineup. This tablet had previously appeared in the database of China’s 3C certification platform, indicating its progression through the pre-launch certification process. The fact that it is now listed on Geekbench suggests that Vivo is nearing the official release of this device.

The listing indicates that the Vivo Pad 3 Pro boasts an impressive 16 GB of RAM and operates on the Android 14 operating system. It’s anticipated that this Android version will be customized with OriginOS 4 for Pad, providing users with a tailored and optimized user experience. During the single-core and multi-core tests conducted on Geekbench, the Pad 3 Pro achieved scores of 2223 and 7547 points, respectively, showcasing its robust performance capabilities.

Given the trend of Vivo’s previous tablet releases, it is likely that this new tablet will be introduced to the Chinese market first, possibly under the name Vivo Pad 3 Pro. Geekbench listings often provide valuable insights into a device’s specifications and performance, offering enthusiasts and consumers a glimpse into what to expect from upcoming releases.

The Geekbench listing for the Pad 3 Pro unveils its impressive hardware specifications, including the utilization of the Dimensity 9300 chipset. While the specific chip model is not explicitly mentioned in the listing, the CPU and GPU information provided strongly indicates the presence of the D9300 chip. This chipset is renowned as one of the most potent offerings from MediaTek, boasting powerful performance capabilities suitable for demanding tasks and seamless multitasking on the tablet.

The Vivo Pad 3 Pro is anticipated to feature a spacious 12.95-inch LCD panel, delivering a high-resolution 3K display coupled with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The device is speculated to be powered by a substantial 11,500mAh battery, complemented by 66W fast charging support for quick and convenient recharging. Additionally, the tablet is expected to boast an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies, while its rear panel is likely to house a 13-megapixel primary camera equipped with an LED flash for capturing moments with clarity.