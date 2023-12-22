Beijing’s Guidelines Shake Tencent and NetEase Stocks

Following the announcement of draft guidelines by Beijing on Friday, the stocks of Tencent and NetEase saw a considerable drop. The restrictions were put in place to limit incentives that may lead to excessive gaming and expenditure. The National Press and Publication Administration of China released these proposed recommendations, causing a notable impact on the Hong Kong-listed shares of both companies.

Tencent, a major leader in the worldwide online gaming business, had a significant drop of up to 15.7%, hitting HK$263.60 at its lowest point. Despite a modest rebound, the business lost 12.7% in the mid-afternoon trade, hitting its lowest trading level since the end of November 2023.

Similarly, NetEase, another big competitor in the online gaming market, saw its shares fall by as much as 28% to HK$117.30. As a result of this loss, the stock briefly crossed a crucial technical support level that a February low of roughly HK$120.70 had established. However, by mid-afternoon trade, NetEase had recovered some of its losses, trading down about 20% at HK$129.

During the same trading session, the larger market indexes witnessed relatively moderate decreases. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.2%, while the China Enterprises Index, which includes Hong Kong’s top offshore mainland blue-chip businesses, was down 1.8%. The significant variations in performance between Tencent, NetEase, and the wider market indexes highlight the gravity of the draft rules’ impact on these significant participants in the online gaming business.

Tencent and NetEase are well-known developers and operators of popular online games in the world’s largest online gaming sector. The new restrictions, which focus on limiting gaming-related incentives and expenditures, appear to have sparked investor worry and resulted in a significant drop in the stock prices of these sector titans. The reactions of market players and the consequent market dynamics will be keenly observed as the gaming sector navigates legislative reforms.

READ MORE: Insomniac Games Hit: 1.3M Files Leaked, Wolverine Game Details Exposed