Insomniac Games Hit: 1.3M Files Leaked, Wolverine Game Details Exposed

Hackers linked with the Rhysida ransomware organization recently exposed 1.3 million files from Sony’s Insomniac Games after demanding a $2 million payment. The hack, which was reported on December 12, exposed around 1.67 gigabytes of data, including internal HR records, images of workers’ Slack communications, and a significant focus on details about the highly anticipated Wolverine video game.

Rhysida followed through on its threat and exposed the stolen information when Insomniac Games failed to meet the one-week deadline to pay the ransom. The hacked files include details about the planned Wolverine video game, including level design, characters, and actual photos from the unreleased title. Notably, the leaked information also includes a written publishing deal between Sony and Marvel outlining plans for three upcoming X-Men games, the first of which is Wolverine. Sony agreed to invest $120 million in each game, with Wolverine due out on September 1, 2025, and subsequent games due out by the end of 2029 and 2033, respectively.

Rhysida said that the group infiltrated the domain administrator in 20 to 25 minutes, emphasizing their monetary motivation. According to a Rhysida representative, developers working on high-profile titles like Wolverine were viewed as obvious targets. Sony has launched an inquiry into the event, but Rhysida is skeptical of its effectiveness, saying, “It would be better in the backyard.”

Insomniac Games Cybersecurity Crisis: Wolverine Game Details Leaked After Ransom Demand

Interestingly, Rhysida’s first ransom letter invited interested parties to bid on the data in addition to Insomniac Games. Some of the data was allegedly purchased; however, the precise amount is unknown. The ransomware organization stressed that any collected data must not be resold; however, compliance with this restriction is yet unknown.

While Rhysida particularly targeted Sony’s Insomniac Games, it’s worth mentioning that another attack in May affected 6,800 present and former workers. The attack, which the CLOP ransomware group claimed responsibility for, first became public in October, underscoring a greater cybersecurity threat to Sony and its affiliates.

The fallout from this cyber breach raises concerns not just about the protection of sensitive data but also about the gaming industry’s potential impact, with unreleased game details now in the public domain, potentially influencing advertising strategies and user anticipation.