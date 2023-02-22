Advertisement

Bethesda has announced a new game in the Doom franchise, Mighty DOOM, for mobile users. This game is not available on PC or consoles. Mighty Doom is a new mobile game that features the Doomslayer–or Mini Slayer–doing what he does best, which is running and gunning down scores of demons while you direct his rage with your fingers.

Bethesda Announces Mighty DOOM Game for Mobile

Bethesda says that you’ll be able to work your way through hordes of adorably violent demons, iconic levels, and challenging bosses as you level up, unlocking powerful skills and upgrading your arsenal in the process. The Mini Slayer also has a cuter design when compared to his mainline counterpart from 2016’s Doom and its Doom Eternal sequel. Moreover, it has an unquenchable thirst for violence thanks to the demon dolls stealing his beloved pet rabbit Daisy.

Because of the rogue-lite design, expect to die often, rise back up, and grind your way through the hordes of hell. The game will officially launch on March 21 and is being developed by Nova Scotia studio Alpha Dog Games.

Interestingly, this is the second recent mobile game release that features an iconic character running through dangerous locations and gauntlets of enemies.

Get ready to play the game next month. Also, do share your experience with us after playing the game in the comment section below.

