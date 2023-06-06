Beware! Hackers Are Using This Simple Tactic To Send Malicious Links

Nowadays, some hackers are using a remarkably straightforward tactic in order to try and direct victims to phishing links. The bad piece of news is that it seems to be working. So, everyone out there needs to be alert as this simple stupid tactic is helping hackers to send malicious links. You must be wondering how? What am I talking about? Let’s dig into it.

Tapping A Simple Image Can Send Malicious Links

We all know that usually, hackers draft emails trying to persuade the victims to click on a link found at the bottom of the message. This kind of email either tells the users they urgently needed to download an antivirus or cancel a pending transaction that will leave them broke, or something like that. However, cybersecurity researchers from Check Point Harmony Email have recently found that some hackers are replacing all of that mess with a simple image. What? Yes, you heard right! These attackers simply develop a promotional image instead of typing out emails and risking being found out by typos or bad grammar. This image is a simple flyer informing the users they’ve won a prize or are invited to participate in some kind of competition.

The picture is actually hyperlinked and directs the victims to a phishing page where they have to give away sensitive information. Sometimes it’s just an email address. On the other hand, sometimes it’s passwords or personally identifiable data that can be used in identity theft. The bad piece of info is that the trick is working and people have ended up clicking the image and fallen prey to the attackers.

All users can quickly see through the fraud with a keen eye. You need to just hover the mouse over the image for the hyperlink to appear. Let me tell you that these links are not associated with the brands impersonated in the images, which is a clear red flag that it is a scam. So, beware and do not tap any such images and photos.

