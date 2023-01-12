Beware! This ChatGPT Scam Cheats Thousands of people For Downloading Fake app

Advertisement

The completely free browser-based platform developed by OpenAI has been the talk of the internet space. The platform provides a human-like response to a simple command or query. However, scandalous players have already taken to mobile app stores to try and market versions of the platform for smartphones. Now, a ChatGPT scam duped thousands of people into downloading the fake app.

Advertisement

This ChatGPT Scam Cheats Thousands of people For Downloading Fake app

Check Also: Apple Is Working On An In-House Chip To Power Cellular, Wifi & Bluetooth Functionality

An app called “ChatGPT Chat GPT AI With GPT-3″ has surfaced on the Apple App store. The app charged $8 for a weekly subscription after a three-day trial. You also have the option to pay a $50 monthly subscription. The app has not been affiliated with OpenAI. Despite its cost, the copycat platform has gained huge popularity.

Advertisement

The app ranks fifth in terms of downloads in the Apple App Store’s productivity category. The app also has a 4.6 rating out of 5, with over 13,000 ratings. To make it feel real, the app uses the original ChatGPT logo. Previously, a fake text generator app has also appeared on Google’s Play Store. However, Google removed the app from the play store.

Similarly, Apple has also removed the ChatGPT copycat from the App Store. The reports claimed that the app was launched three weeks ago, and had plenty of time to garner this many ratings and comments on its quality.

It is worth mentioning here that the real version of ChatGPT available on the web is completely free to use. So there is no need to put your security in danger and pay a subscription fee.

Advertisement

See Also: Apple May Ditch iPhone 15 Pro Power & Volume Buttons