BMW Plans to Unveil the first EV in 5 Series

BMW has provided further information about launching new EVs, with the i5 Sedan and the next-generation gas-powered 5 Series arriving in October 2023. In addition, the company expects to release the iX2 SUV this year and the i5 touring EV in 2024. It’s all part of a commitment to deploy battery electric vehicles (BEVs) “in practically every key section of its business” by 2023, the company said.

BMW will deliver its new 5 Series vehicles, including the electric i5 variant, simultaneously, as it did with the i7. “The flexible powertrain design enables BMW to offer the new 5 Series Sedan with all-electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as highly efficient gasoline and diesel engines with 48V mild hybrid technology,” the company noted.

The iX2 crossover SUV will presumably be based on the forthcoming X2 ICE and succeed the $83,200 iX. The latter model was likely most well-known for its peculiar grille, although it also featured a 321-mile EPA range.

BMW said that it will release an M performance version of the i5, citing the fact that its all-electric i4 M50 was its best-selling M model last year. In 2024, it will also add a touring i5 model. The BMW 5 Series Touring is extremely popular across Europe, according to BMW chairman Oliver Zipse. “Starting in the spring of 2024, it will also be available in an electric-only configuration, providing us a genuinely unique selling point in this sector.”

Moreover, BMW confirmed that by 2030, both Rolls-Royce and Mini will be totally electrified. In the near future, it was stated that “by 2024, at least one-fifth of the company’s new vehicles would have a fully-electric drivetrain; by 2025, one-fourth of new vehicles should be BEVs; and by 2026, about one-third of new vehicles should be BEVs.” It anticipates selling two million electric vehicles by 2025 and delivering ten million to customers by 2030.

