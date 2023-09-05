BMW & Qualcomm: Pioneering Next-Gen Vehicles with Snapdragon Digital Chassis Tech

BMW Group and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced that the two companies have expanded their technology collaboration. The new partnership brings the latest Snapdragon Digital Chassis Solution advancements to BMW Group’s new vehicles. The primary purpose of the technology is to offer safer, smarter, and more sophisticated experiences for drivers and passengers.

Combining their innovation prowess, BMW collaborates with Qualcomm Technologies as the provider of the automaker’s system solutions. They are harnessing the cutting-edge Snapdragon Cockpit Platform to drive BMW Group’s fresh in-car offerings. Additionally, they are adopting Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platforms for 5G connectivity, enhancing speed and seamless connectivity in vehicles featuring the latest BMW iDrive generation “QuickSelect” and the new Operating Systems 8.5 and 9.

Elevating the connection between driver and vehicle, BMW’s latest models and MINI’s New Family vehicles are set to employ cutting-edge Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms. These platforms will be at the heart of their operating systems, providing an intelligent, user-friendly interface for control, communication, and infotainment.

The Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms go beyond delivering high-definition graphics to iDrive’s touch and voice-controlled display unit. They provide a fully immersive in-cabin experience, offering premium audio quality and crystal-clear voice communication throughout the vehicle. iDrive, in collaboration with these platforms, is geared towards introducing a higher level of digital intelligence for convenience and safety. This includes enhancing the capabilities of the BMW Intelligent Personal Safety Assistant with intuitive artificial intelligence (AI) features. These encompass in-car virtual assistance, natural language interactions between the vehicle and driver, in-cabin monitoring for contextual safety, and precise positioning for safer and more intelligent navigation.

The senior vice president of connected company development and technical operations of BMW Group, Stephan Durach said,

BMW’s iDrive has long been the gold standard for in-car control and communications interfaces. For the latest BMW iDrive generation “QuickSelect,” the Snapdragon Digital Chassis is the ideal technology platform to enable enjoy intuitive, immersive, and connected full-cabin experiences for drivers and passengers. The versatility of Snapdragon Digital Chassis has made it easy for our companies to expand our working relationship beyond ADAS/AD solutions to create more comprehensive digital offerings together.

BMW’s latest vehicles incorporate the Snapdragon® Auto 5G Modem-RF, ensuring lightning-fast connectivity, rapid network response times, and the robustness required to support safety features and seamless connectivity both within and outside the vehicles.

As part of their collaborative technological efforts, BMW Group and Qualcomm Technologies are actively co-developing an extensive, open, and adaptable ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) system. This system spans from New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance Systems and up to Level 3 High Automated Driving functionalities. The aim is to extend access to safer self-driving technologies across the global automotive landscape. These innovations will be built upon the Snapdragon Ride™ Platform, featuring an integrated Ride Vision software stack. The initial L2+ systems are anticipated to become available starting in 2025.

The senior vice president and general manager, of automotive & cloud computing, at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Nakul Duggal said,

Qualcomm Technologies is pleased with the momentum we’re seeing with our Snapdragon Digital Chassis providing state-of-the-art digital capabilities and features for drivers and passengers of BMW’s new vehicles. Through the Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions, we are empowering BMW, as well as the broader automotive ecosystem, to rapidly transform their vehicles for the digital era. We look forward to continuing our work with BMW Group to rapidly bring innovative and industrially competitive features to market.

