Breaking Barriers for PWDs: PTA Inducts Graduate Trainee through Telenor Pakistan’s “Open Mind Program”

In a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) successfully inducted its first graduate trainee through the Disability Inclusion Management Trainee Programme in partnership with Telenor Pakistan under their “Open Mind Pakistan (OMP)” program .

A joint ceremony was held at PTA Headquarters in Islamabad, attended by officers and representatives from both PTA and Telenor Pakistan.

On 22 Jan 2022, PTA signed a cooperation agreement with Telenor Pakistan under which the regulator agreed to receive one female PWD – supported, trained and placed by Telenor. PTA is the first public sector organization to partner with a telecom operator and put into motion its Disability Inclusion Management Trainee Program in partnership with Telenor Pakistan.

PTA, under its digital gender inclusion initiative, introduced the program to promote diversity and inclusion in the workforce. The Disability Inclusion Management Trainee Program is designed to provide opportunities for female graduates with disabilities to gain valuable regulatory work experience and develop their skills in a supportive and inclusive environment. Moreover, PTA is committed to fostering a culture where diversity and inclusion are celebrated and employees feel respected, valued, and empowered. PTA premises and website ensure accessibility, and provide support as per international accessibility requirements and standards. PTA is one of the few government organizations in Pakistan that has website with full accessibility features.

The graduate trainee underwent comprehensive on-the-job training at Telenor Pakistan, working with experts in the area of data analysis, business communication, statistical analysis and research. The internship at PTA will provide the trainee with a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of PTA’s role, as well as the regulations and policies that govern it.

Telenor Pakistan’s Open Mind Pakistan program was launched in 2013 to leverage accessible design and assistive technologies to equip trainees with the best tools in skill development and on-the-job training. With a special focus on providing Persons with Disabilities a merit-based, equitable platform, the Open Mind program caters to all their needs while supporting them in overcoming any physical, visual, hearing, speaking, or mobility obstacles on their paths to success.

