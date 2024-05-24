In a teaser video for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln on Mount Rushmore are covered with black blindfolds that collectively read “The Truth Lies.” This striking imagery marks the announcement of the new game by publisher Activision.

This year’s edition of Call of Duty revisits the globe-trotting Black Ops franchise for the first time since 2020’s Black Ops: Cold War. The announcement was leaked hours in advance through a full-page ad in USA Today, which fans quickly shared online before the official reveal.

The teaser video, titled “Wake up (Rushmore) #thetruthlies,” shows a squad vandalizing Mount Rushmore at night by placing blindfolds over the presidential faces. A three-headed wolf emblem features on the blindfold over Lincoln’s face, which was also part of the newspaper ad and appeared in the franchise’s last game, Modern Warfare 3. Some reports claim that the game might launch during the Gulf War conflict.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Announced, Full Reveal Set for June 9

So far, Activision has not disclosed the release date, detailed information on different editions of the game, or pricing for what they are calling a “dark new chapter” in the franchise. However, more details will come at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on June 9 during an online Xbox Games Showcase, followed by a Black Ops 6 Direct broadcast.

The last Black Ops game, Black Ops: Cold War, took place in the early 1980s and directly followed the first game in the series. Like other entries in the Call of Duty franchise, it included a Zombies mode and a free-to-play battle royale game called Warzone, which has been a significant draw for fans.

Raven Software and Treyarch Studios developed the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Treyarch Studios and Raven Software developed the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, two studios well-known for their work on previous entries in the series. Treyarch, in particular, has been a cornerstone for the Black Ops games, delivering gripping storylines, intense multiplayer action, and the beloved Zombies mode.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the new game, hoping it will continue the legacy of its predecessors while bringing fresh and exciting elements to the table. The teaser’s provocative message, “The Truth Lies,” hints at a storyline filled with intrigue, deception, and perhaps a deeper exploration of historical events through the lens of the Black Ops universe.

The Gulf War setting, if confirmed, would be a new direction for the series, potentially offering a rich backdrop for the game’s narrative and multiplayer scenarios. With the official reveal just around the corner, players are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what new adventures and challenges await them in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

As the franchise continues to evolve, it remains one of the most popular and influential in the gaming industry, consistently pushing the boundaries of first-person shooters. The upcoming Xbox Games Showcase and Black Ops 6 Direct broadcast promise to provide a closer look at what players can expect from this highly anticipated title, keeping the excitement and speculation at a fever pitch.

See Also: A Fallout Crossover is Coming to Fortnite