Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Officially Launches on Android and iOS

Activision has announced the full launch of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on Android and iOS, after being available as a limited release for some time. The game brings an initial download size of approximately 1.5GB on Android, with an additional 5GB of assets required before gameplay can commence.

As you play, the game downloads more high-resolution assets in the background, promising improved visuals the longer you engage with the title. However, currently, players cannot manually download these graphical assets, relying solely on the asset-streaming solution to enhance the visuals.

In terms of visual options, Call of Duty Warzone Mobile offers visual quality presets (min, low, mid, high, and peak), a toggle to prioritize battery life or frame rate, a max FPS option (up to 60fps or uncapped), and a field-of-view slider. Notably, the Pixel 7 Pro came with the min, low, and peak visual presets locked out-of-the-box. The Apple App Store indicates that the peak graphics option is available for the iPhone 15 Pro series and iPads with an M1 chip or later, suggesting that the highest graphical setting is currently limited to Apple devices.

The gameplay of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will be familiar to players of Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile, featuring a touch-based control system (with controller support) and bots in the first few matches.

Activision has confirmed that the game supports cross-progression, allowing experience and Battle Pass progression to transfer between the mobile title, the console/PC Warzone title, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

For those wondering about device compatibility, Android owners will need a device with at least 4GB of RAM and an Adreno 618 GPU (Snapdragon 720G and later). However, the game also runs smoothly on the Pixel 7 Pro with a Mali GPU, suggesting that phones with mid-range MediaTek or Exynos processors may also be compatible.