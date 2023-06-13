Caution! Bykea App hacked again, Abusing Pakistan

The famous ride-hailing app Bykea has been hacked again! Just about half an hour ago we discovered that the famous ride-hailing app issued notifications abusing Pakistan as you can see in the given image.

From these notifications, it is clear that the Bykea app has been hacked. The app contains the personal data of millions of Pakistanis. So, the issue is of great concern and users must delete the app to save themselves from losing their personal data.

This incident adds to the growing list of data breaches that have affected organizations in Pakistan. The researchers have uncovered a substantial amount of data that was compromised in this breach, highlighting the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures in the region.

BYKEA, a multi-million dollar company known for its transportation and delivery services, has unfortunately fallen victim to this breach. The details of the breach remain undisclosed but the incident serves as a reminder of the evolving threat landscape and the potential risks faced by companies operating in the digital realm.

This incident highlights the ongoing need for increased awareness and proactive measures to combat cyber threats. Governments, businesses, and individuals must collaborate to develop and implement stringent security protocols to protect sensitive data from falling into the wrong hands. Moreover, organizations should prioritize regular security audits, employee training, and the adoption of best practices to fortify their defenses against potential cyberattacks.

