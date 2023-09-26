ChatGPT Can Now Talk To You Like Siri & Alexa

OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT is getting new voice and picture recognition abilities. It will allow you to ask it questions and guess what? It will answer you out loud with an eerily human-like voice. Moreover, it can now analyze photos as well.

ChatGPT Can Respond To Your Voice Now

When you will speak directly through the ChatGPT app, asking it questions, it will respond in an AI voice with answers. For instance, you can ask ChatGPT to tell you a bedtime story. It will automatically generate one and read it aloud. On the other hand, ChatGPT can now recognize elements in a picture. It will enable you to ask questions about them. For instance, if you take a photo of your pantry, ChatGPT will analyze what’s available and will give you corresponding recipes. It can act as a manual guide for you. According to the latest reports, voice recognition and picture analysis will roll out in the next two weeks to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users.

How to Enable Voice Recognition?

Go to Settings. Click on New Features. Select Voice Conversations. Tap the headphone button located at the top right corner of the home screen. Opt from five available voices.

ChatGPT’s impact on the greater tech landscape is unquestionable. A large number of companies have integrated generative AI tech into their software since its launch. Generative AI is perfect but can sometimes give misleading or incorrect information. It’s also possible for malicious actors to swindle people using AI-generated voices to impersonate real people. That’s why OpenAI has limited its chatbot to only five voices. Anyhow, bringing voice and picture recognition abilities to chatbots will give tough competition to Apple’s Siri and Google’s Alexa. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.