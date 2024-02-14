ChatGPT Will Now Remember Your Past Conversations

OpenAI recently announced a new amazing feature for ChatGPT. The company has been testing a memory feature that will allow the artificial intelligence tool to remember information from your past conversations. It will allow to prevent repetition and improve future discussions. It is pertinent to mention here that the all-new ChatGPT feature is available for both free and paid users. They can edit the chats or data they want to save or delete or can turn off the feature entirely. It seems as if ChatGPT will remember and forget things just like humans.

The new feature will help in improving your future conversations by giving the AI Chatbot context to give users more helpful and correct information. According to OpenAI, the feature will be used to improve its large language models (LLM). Currently, the feature is making its way to a specific group of ChatGPT users & Plus subscribers. However, a broad rollout is planned further down the line.

A New Memory Feature Rolls Out To ChatGPT

The new memory feature will also be available in GPT bots. However, builders will also be able to leave it disabled for their bots. OpenAI suggests users to keep the “Memory feature” enabled. It will allow you them interact with a memory-enabled GPT without sharing it with builders and particular bots. Each GPT bot will have its own memory.

A new feature dubbed Temporary Chat also allows ChatGPT users to chat without using Memory so that they don’t appear in their chat history. Furthermore, OpenAI had already made Custom Instructions available for free and paying ChatGPT users. They give the chatbot some information about you and how you’d like it to respond. For instance, you can demand that ChatGPT always provide synopses using bullet points.

ChatGPT and GPT bots will now be able to remember information shared within chats. They will remember and apply project management preferences or communication styles based on past interactions. For instance, suggesting music artists or preferred genres based on the questions or chats you’ve had. It seems to be a welcoming feature. Isn’t it?