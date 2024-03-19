Cheaper Variant Of Galaxy Z Fold6 Will Cost Way Less Than Expected

Samsung is set to shake up the foldable smartphone market this year by launching a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold6 variant. There have been many rumors and leaks regarding this variant since the beginning of this year. It is anticipated to make its way to the market in mid-July. The tech giant seems to dominate the foldable market by offering a shockingly cheaper foldable smartphone. Rumors claim that the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold6 will come with a price tag of under $800. Wait! What? Yes, you heard right!

Rumored Price Of Galaxy Z Fold6 Cheaper Variant

The cheaper version of the much anticipated foldable has a rumored price tag of under $800. It is less than half the price of the Fold5. The price tag is expected to read as $799 and it could translate into €919 or something like that across the pond. However, it is pertinent to mention here that this is an incredibly impressive price tag for a foldable phone. The cheaper variant is anticipated to catapult the foldable market to new highs, sales-wise.

There have been no official words regarding the price of the upcoming foldable phone yet. These are all rumors and speculations. So, keep your fingers crossed until we get some authentic information about the phone. The same source also reveals that the cheaper Fold6 will have similar cameras as the Fold5 since they’re not that expensive, to begin with. Samsung is even tipped to use the same suppliers. On the other hand, Huawei has started to dig into Samsung’s global market share for foldables. This cheaper Fold6 seems to be the Korean company’s answer to Huawei.

As per the latest reports, Z Fold6 is stated to be “much thinner and lighter.” It will be just 11mm when folded with sharper edges, similar to what we see on the latest flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. Another prominent feature could be the titanium build. Samsung may swap the aluminum frame present on the Fold5. Samsung will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the upcoming phone. It will boast a slightly larger 4,600mAh battery compared to the 4,400mAh battery on the Fold 5. Overall, Galaxy Z Fold6 will be a significantly different product from its predecessor. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!