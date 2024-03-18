Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Is Poised For Notable Upgrades

Samsung is wrapping up to launch another member of its flip series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July. The latest iteration of Samsung’s popular foldable device, Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. Several leaks and reports are circulating about potential upgrades of this highly anticipated device. In a recent development, a tipster also shed light on the expected Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs. So, let’s dig into them.

Rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specs

According to the tipster, the Z Flip 6 will debut with a 6.7-inch inner display and a 3.9-inch outer display. The smartphone is poised to offer a slight increase in size compared to its predecessor. In addition, the phone will boast the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. For all those unaware, it will be a notable upgrade from the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 8GB RAM variants.

If we talk about the camera setup of the flip phone, you can expect a setup featuring 50MP and 12MP sensors. There will be a massive 4,000mAh battery to power the handset, surpassing the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 3,700mAh capacity. The tech giant is reportedly focusing on design enhancements as well. For instance, the new Galaxy Flip Phone will come with a larger cooling system, improved hinge & internal layout, and Gorilla Glass Armor for durability. Some other substantial features also include seven years of software updates and integration of Galaxy AI.

• Possible 12gb ram models pic.twitter.com/OH1kXnYHPd — Anthony (@TheGalox_) March 13, 2024

It is quite obvious from the leaks that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come with some notable upgrades. The design alterations seem to be minimal, with only a slightly larger cover display anticipated. In addition to that, the device is anticipated to come in four new amazing colors: Light Blue, Yellow, Light Green, and Silver. Some reports claim that Samsung may phase out the purple color option for the Flip series. The increasing number of rumors describing the upcoming foldable hints at an imminent launch. You may see these devices sooner than expected. So, stay tuned!