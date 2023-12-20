Check out Which Xiaomi Devices Will Receive the HyperOS Update

The tech giant Xiaomi announced a new version of Android OS, named HyperOS, back in October. Now, the company has provided details regarding the global launch of HyperOS. Xiaomi has listed a few devices that will start to receive the new OS in Q1 of 2024. The devices include:

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12S

Xiaomi Pad 6

Poco F5

Moreover, the company says that eligible users will get the over-the-air (OTA) update, but the launch will be gradual.

About Xiaomi HyperOS:

HyperOS is designed to power your phone, home, and even your car. Apart from minor visual restyling, the OS is efficient and lighter than MIUI. Xiaomi HyperOS aims to create harmony in the IoT landscape by uniting all ecosystem devices under a single, integrated system framework. The primary objective is to enhance device performance, ensure a consistent user experience, and enable smooth connectivity across all Xiaomi devices.

At the heart of Xiaomi HyperOS lies Linux and Xiaomi’s proprietary Vela system. With outstanding compatibility and precise resource management capabilities, it empowers each device to achieve optimal performance. The foundational layer of Xiaomi HyperOS supports more than 200 processor platforms and over 20 standard file systems, encompassing a wide range of device types and thousands of SKUs.

