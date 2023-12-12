Check out New Xiaomi Black Shark S1 Pro Smartwatch with ChatGPT Integration

Xiaomi’s gaming subsidiary, Black Shark, has unveiled the Pro model of its Black Shark S1 smartwatch. The most scintillating feature of the Xiaomi Black Shark S1 Pro is its support for ChatGPT. Moreover, the new watch also incorporates a voice assistant. Black Shark highlights that the support of ChatGPT enables the AI assistant to manage simple queries, streamlining communication between the watch and its paired smartphone.

Key Features of the Xiaomi Black Shark S1 Pro:

If we talk about the features, the Black Shark S1 Pro is equipped with a 1.43” AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. In addition, there is a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a maximum peak brightness of 600 nits. For protection, the smartwatch features a durable casing with IP68 waterproofing. The watch operates on a FreeRTOS system, just like in many other Xiaomi budget smartwatches.

Moreover, the Black Shark S1 Pro watch features on-device Bluetooth calling, ongoing 24/7 heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, and NFC capabilities. There are more than 100 sports modes available on the watch. As per the company’s claim, the watch has a 15-day battery life under regular usage. It is available in black and blue colors.

Price:

The Black Shark S1 Pro is available for $69 on Black Shark’s official website and $60 on AliExpress.

Also read:

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Rumors: Expected Features; Launch Date