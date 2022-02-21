Chrome OS 88’s Animated Screen Saver feature is forthcoming

Chrome OS 88 provides the users with all the essential platforms through the Chrome flag. The update included few enhancements including the most interesting Chrome OS screen saver which helped the user to transform the Chromebook’s lock screen to a personalized smart display. So with this new feature, the idle display was changed into the personalized smart display. In this feature, a slideshow of the favorite Google photos album was played. Since then the news of Google is going to bring a new animated screen saver feature, is swinging users’ ears. Seems the waiting of rolling eyes has now finished. It is soon releasing the new feature of animated screen saver which will bring new life to the user’s screen saver making it sprightlier.

The motion screen saver thing used by Chrome OS 88 is based on the web based animation tool called Lottie. This tool allows the developers to ship the animations on any device without the pixel problem regardless of screen size.

As the new feature is in the testing phase, so at the moment, just one option is available with the name Feel the Breeze. It appears in form of three canvases hanging from two lines each and swinging in the blowing wind. When it is activated, the screen saver will flood the canvases with the real time photos of the users. This feature is still going through the experimental mode, so by the time, the feature is rolled out for the public, more animated theme are expected to arrive.

How it works:

The user has to update the Acer Spin 713 to Chrome OS Dev Channel 100. Hence, downloading the first three-digit version of the Chrome operating system and enabling the Chrome developer flag called Ambient Mode Animation will start the whole process. To enable the flag the user has to click chrome://flags#ambient-mode-animation. The option will appear to enable the new screen saver feature.

It is still undergoing the trial method and hence is available to a few people. The users of Chrome OS 88 will have to wait a little bit more till it is rolled out completely for the public.

