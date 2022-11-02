Clear Mode on TikTok: Here’s what you need to know

TikTok users may enable “Clear Mode” when watching a video on the video-sharing app. When you enable Clear Mode, several aspects of TikTok’s user interface are briefly concealed so they don’t display on top of the video. This may benefit viewers if a creator adds their own subtitles or text to a video, but TikTok’s UI hides these data.

How to use Clear Mode?

Clear Mode is actually rather simple to use. Here’s how to go about it:

The steps below should work for both Android and iOS users.

Step 1: Long press on a TikTok video you’re currently viewing.

Step 2: You should see a menu appear. Select the Clear mode option from that menu.

That’s all! To exit this Mode, just click the Dark circle icon in the lower-right corner of your screen. This symbol should resemble a dark circle with a rectangle and a little x within it. Simply long press the video again, and when the menu comes, pick the Exit option.

Availability

The new mode is now only available on a video-by-video basis, which means you’ll have to switch it on for each video separately if you want to watch those videos in the new mode. You can’t now browse through your feed while the feature is always humming in the background, and it’s unclear whether that will change in the future.

While many social media users complain about new features, most TikTok users who have experienced the new Mode have deemed it to be a big success.