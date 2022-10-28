TikTok Is Launching A Dedicated Gaming Channel

According to the latest reports, Tiktok is moving into the games industry by launching its own dedicated gaming channel. The all-new channel will allow TikTok users to access games by just tapping a tab on the ByteDance-owned social media platform’s homepage.

TikTok Dedicated Gaming Channel Will Feature Variety Of Mobile Games

Reports claim that the channel will feature a variety of mobile games. Some of them are already developed by the company together with ads and additional content that users can buy. The dedicated gaming channel is tipped to be led by Assaf Sagy, who was appointed by TikTok as the new Global Head of Gaming two weeks ago. Sagy stated in a LinkedIn post:

“TikTok and Gaming were made for each other. For more than a decade, the Gaming industry has been growing faster than any other to become one of the world’s most common forms of entertainment. With three billion active players, publishers are now launching games with the intention of creating mega brands and appealing to the masses. TikTok has far shown its value in helping consumers discover what’s fun, valuable, and popular. I look forward to working closely with all Gaming companies globally to help make TikTok a central foundation in your marketing strategies.”

The point worth mentioning here is that it is still unknown when the new channel will be added to TikTok. However, it is being said that the channel will be announced during TikTok Made Me Play It, the company’s first gaming Livestream event, on November 2. The stream will feature speakers from various gaming companies, including:

EA

2K

NetEase Games

VNG Games

Homa

It is quite clear that TikTok has planned to launch a gaming channel after five months it began investing in games, testing them on young audiences in Vietnam, and placing minigames within the app in order to keep users engaged with the platform. Furthermore, it also comes after ByteDance laid off hundreds of game developers at two game studios last month when the company made their jobs redundant and transferred them internally to other departments.

