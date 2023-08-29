At the beginning of this month, Nothing officially introduced its upcoming affordable sub-brand, CMF by Nothing. A few days later, two of the brand’s first batch of products (a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds) were registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards. Now, the latest leak was revealed ahead of the launch of CMF by Nothing products.

The images of both the earbuds and the smartwatch, alongside a 65W GaN charger appeared online. These will allegedly constitute CMF by Nothing’s first trio of devices. Nothing will launch these devices globally on September 26.

CMF by Nothing Products Leak Ahead of September 26 Launch

The smartwatch will cost around $54, with the earbuds going for $42 and the charger for $36. The Watch Pro will be available internationally for $69.

The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen with Always-on Display (AOD) support. It will have an aluminium alloy case, 600 nits of peak brightness and a 50 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the watch will have 100 watch faces, 110 sports modes, a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen sensor. It will also come with sleep tracking, a stress monitor, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.3 calling with AI noise reduction. The watch is IP68 water and dust resistance. Additionally, the watch will have a 330 mAh battery good for approximately 13 days of use with AOD off.

The CMF by Nothing Buds Pro features “best-in-class” 45dB ANC, “Ultra Bass technology”. It will come with 11 hours of non-stop music listening with ANC off from 55 mAh batteries. Moreover, it will have 10mm dynamic drivers, 3 HD mics per bud, a “Clear Calls algorithm”, and an “Anti-wind noise structure”. They’re IP54 certified.

The charger supports USB PD 3.0, Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0+/3.0/2.0, charging Apple devices at 2.4A, Samsung at 9V2A, as well as SCP, FCP, PPS, and DCP. It will apparently get an early bird price of $30.

