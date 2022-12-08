Communities Feature on Microsoft Teams – A New Target to Facebook Groups

Covid brought us near to video conferencing apps and from that time till now we are actively using them to carry on multiple meetings. Microsoft Teams is one of the most used video conferencing apps and is quite useful when it comes to organizing company meetings or online classes. However, this app offers much more now since it is introducing different features, which further escalates its usage. Just recently, the Communities Feature is launched on Android and iOS. The Communities feature on Microsoft Teams act as an alternative to Facebook groups letting users enjoy more personal usage.

For example, you can be a part of a football team group, a traders association group, or any other such group on Microsoft Teams. Just like before, one can chat and make video calls but at the same time can arrange events, post messages, and share documents in the group.

Just like Facebook, on Teams group owners can moderate communities and set rules which results in removing people or content from the group. With this, one would be able to create both, virtual and real-world events. You can invite people to be a part of this event or group by sending them an invite through email, phone number, or scannable QR codes.

This ‘Communities feature’ on Teams is currently available on mobile only, but Microsoft has ensured that that feature will be launched for desktop as well.

The company has also announced its plans regarding giving access to SignUpGenius helping people coordinate fundraisers and other good causes by enlisting volunteers. This feature will be launched in early 2023.

While thing community feature on Microsoft Teams may seem exciting but it gives a clear idea that the company is shifting away from its actual role which is workplace collaboration nature. With this feature, this platform will become a socialization app. This is not the first move to change the domain in which the app performs, last year, the company launched casual games to help people enjoy gaming with colleagues while working. I think, the company is not making Team a social app but it is sharing the duties of other apps. Well, let’s see.

