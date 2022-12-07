Microsoft Aims To Build ‘Super App’ To Fight Google & Apple Mobile Dominance

According to the latest reports, Microsoft is aiming to build an all-in-one “super app” to combine various services and to fight the mobile search partnership between Apple and Google as well.

According to a report, the company is considering building an app that will combine shopping, messaging, web search, news, and other services. Microsoft executives say that they visualize the app as a way to boost its advertising business and increase the foothold of Bing search as well. The company further hopes to emulate companies, for instance, Tencent, which has all-in-one apps, including WeChat.

The point worth mentioning here is whether Microsoft will ever launch such an app or not. It is still being determined. Sources claim that CEO Satya Nadella is laying the groundwork by pushing Bing to work better with Microsoft’s other mobile products. So, Bing is actually at a disadvantage on mobile platforms as compared to Google. The point is that the search giant has a billion-dollar contract with Apple to have its Google search engine be the default on iOS as it is on Android.

The bad part is that Microsoft doesn’t have its own mobile app store either, making it rely on competitors to attract and retain users. According to a former employee, Microsoft has been periodically biding on Apple’s contract, however, Google has won every time. So, regulators have been eyeing the partnership between Apple and Google.

In addition to that, the Department of Justice is also seeking an injunction in its pending antitrust lawsuit against Google in order to prevent renewal of the agreement, stating it unfairly stifles competition. The fact is that a deal between Apple and Microsoft may not command the same level of scrutiny as Bing has a much lower share of the web search market as compared to Google.