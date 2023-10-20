Company’s First Horizontal Foldable, Oppo Find N3 Goes Official

The highly anticipated Oppo Find N3 is finally official. It will be the first horizontal foldable by the company to make its way outside China. Oppo has continued the tradition by bringing a shorter and wider book-style foldable this time as well. Let’s dig into the details.

Oppo Find N3 Goes Official With Triple Hasselblad Camera & SD 8 Gen 2

The foldable phone sports a 6.31-inch 2484x1116px AMOLED panel on the outside with a dynamic 10-120 Hz refresh rate. The panel of the smartphone has a near-conventional 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with up to 2,800 nits peak brightness. Moreover, you will get a 7.82-inch 2440x2268px display with a 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate when you unfold the Find N3. It has the same max brightness just like the other panel. The Oppo Find N3 boasts the current top-of-the-line flagship chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB. In addition to that, there is a 4,805mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support that keeps it going. The company claims that you’ll get to 100% in just 42 minutes.

The handset boasts a Hasselblad-branded camera setup. The most noteworthy spec about this foldable is that it boasts two selfie cameras. One is the 20MP on the inside and the other is the 32MP on the cover screen. In addition to that, there is Sony’s new 48MP LYTIA-T808 “pixel stacked” sensor around the back of the wide unit. It is a 1/1.43″ unit with dual-layer transistor technology with a redesigned pixel architecture. Furthermore, it promises better light sensitivity and image quality. In addition to all this, there’s also a 48MP 1/2″ sensor behind a 14mm f/2.2 ultrawide lens with autofocus. The camera setup of the phone is outstanding. It also boasts a zoom camera with a 64MP 1/2″ sensor and a 3x 70mm f/2.6 stabilized periscope lens.

The Oppo Find N3 can house three windows on the screen in both vertical and horizontal views. It has a 15-inch virtual screen. Even though, some apps support split screen view in-app. For instance, you can edit two documents side by side in Microsoft 365 or look at two photos side by side in the Gallery. According to Oppo, 95% of mainstream apps support the expanded display. You can easily resize the active window in a multi-window setup according to your choice.

The Oppo Find N3 color options include Black and Red with a vegan leather rear panel and the Green and Gold feature matte glass. The eye-catching color, Champagne Gold has a color-matched camera island making it stand out among others. The Oppo Find N3 Price for 16/512GB version is set to be SGD 2,399 (€1,650, INR 145,400, converted). Moreover, its pre-orders will begin tomorrow.