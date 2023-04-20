Connect with Loved Ones in Saudi Arabia this Eid-ul-Fitr with ZONG 4G’s Affordable International Direct Dialing Bundles!

This Eid-ul-Fitr, ZONG 4G customers can easily connect with their loved ones living in Saudi Arabia and share the joy and happiness of the holiday with them through ZONG 4G’s affordable IDD bundles. With the most competitive rates and unparalleled voice quality, ZONG 4G is committed to making international calls convenient and more affordable during the festive season.
The IDD Mobily Bundle offers multiple choices from 15 to 200 minutes for only Rs. 100 to Rs. 1000 plus tax, with weekly & monthly bundles for prepaid connections and monthly bundles for postpaid connections. This bundle offer is applicable for Mobily numbers in Saudi Arabia and can be easily subscribed by dialing *6911# from a ZONG 4G number, through the ZONG 4G App, website, or online shop.
“Eid-ul-Fitr is a special occasion for Muslims all over the world, and ZONG 4G is dedicated in ensuring that families stay together, no matter the distance. At ZONG 4G, we are committed to provide the best telecom services to our customers, and we understand the importance of staying connected, especially during festive occasions like Eid-ul-Fitr,” commented the official spokesperson for ZONG 4G.
With ZONG 4G ‘s affordable IDD bundles, customers can stay connected with their loved ones during this special holiday season without having to worry about the cost.
