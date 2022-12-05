Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a Game of the Year edition

Just after the Phantom Liberty expansion launch, the troubled open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will be rereleased in a Game of the Year Edition. This news was revealed by the CD Project CEO, Adam Kicinski. Cyberpunk 2077 GOTY Edition is going to be released in early 2023.

While telling about the game release, Kicinski said:

“It’s a natural order of things. It was the same with The Witcher 3, which after both expansions was finally released as a Game of the Year Edition and has been operating on the market ever since. The same can be expected in this case. It’s quite obvious.”

This game was awarded game of the year by 40 publications, so calling it the “Game of the Year” edition has done justice to it. No doubt, the developers of this game spent a lot of time in making it better with some extras and a sticker on the front of the box. The Game of the Year tags is usually given to rerelease games. It is a kind of norm, since Dead Island and Far Cry 6, which are mediocre games got GOTY editions.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been welcomed by many due to its silent launch. People were not expecting much from this game and since the prices were also lowered than what was expected, its user rating climbed up drastically. Further its sales soared with its recent 1.6 updates and the growing interest of people. Even the Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has witnessed growing sales giving a very good third quarter to the company.

“It is much easier to build further positive messages on positive sentiment,”

No doubt, the expansion of Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty will be a game-changer and spy thriller set in the new district of Night City having a new cast of characters including Johnny Silverhand as Keanu Reeves. It’ll also feature Sasha Grey as a radio DJ.

Also Read: The Game Awards 2022: What you need to know