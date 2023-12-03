Cyberpunk 2077 Now Have A Fully Functional Metro System

Recently, CD Projekt announced some good news regarding Cyberpunk 2077. The game Cyberpunk 2077 now has an anticipated metro system in the surprise 2.1 patch.

The 2.1 patch for Cyberpunk 2077 introduces a fully operational NCART metro system across the city. This addition aims to offer players a more relaxed means of traversing the dangerous megalopolis of Night City. Once unlocked (typically after progressing a bit in the game for narrative reasons), NCART stations can fast-travel to destinations or take a ride on any of Night City’s five lines.

While some players may prefer the convenience of fast travel, real-time travel contributes significantly to the immersive experience. For instance, in The Witcher 3, the experience of riding on horseback through the countryside added to the game’s immersive nature.

For those indecisive moments when you might want to mix things up, CD Projekt revealed during a livestream that you can switch to fast travel during train rides. This feature ensures you’re not stuck waiting if the leisurely pace becomes too slow for your liking.

Beyond the metro system addition, the 2.1 update introduces a portable “Radioport” music player for enjoying the city’s radio stations on the go, replayable car races, enhancements to boss fights, new vehicles like the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, improved motorcycle handling, and fresh discoveries waiting to be unearthed.

Additionally, a new “Accessibility” tab is joining Cyberpunk 2077’s settings menu. This tab incorporates existing accessibility options while introducing new ones. You will now get larger fonts and HUD elements, the ability to remove the timer from the hacking minigame, and various adjustments to minimize visual effects and decorations in the HUD.

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 patch will be available to all players for free from December 5. Detailed patch notes will likely accompany the update’s launch.

