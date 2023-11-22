Fortnite Big Bang Event: Eminem, Lego, Fortnite Festival and More!”

On December 2nd, at 2 p.m. EST, Fortnite will reveal a huge event called “The Big Bang,” which will mark the transition to Chapter 5. The developer, Epic Games, promises an “unforgettable event” that will reshape the game and entail a significant reveal toward the end. Fortnite Big Bang Event will end the month-long Fortnite OG celebration, which revisited the game’s initial layout and traveled through several seasons since the inaugural chapter.

Before the formal announcement, rumors circulated that The Big Bang would include rapper Eminem and introduce three new game modes: a Lego collaboration, a racing game called Rocket Racing, and a musical rhythm-action game called Fortnite Festival. A teaser showcasing the game’s llama mascot in brick form hinted at Lego cooperation.

Reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX has previously mentioned Eminem’s involvement as well as the debut of the three game modes, calling it the “biggest to date” with a 1.5 GB download size. HYPEX posted what they claimed to be official Eminem artwork promoting the event, as well as an apparent in-game Eminem skin.

Despite the announcement of the three game modes during the Big Bang event on December 2nd, sources indicate that they won’t be immediately available. Shiina, another Fortnite leaker, revealed the following release dates: Lego Fortnite on December 7th, Rocket Racing on December 8th, and Fortnite Festival on December 9th. Shiina stressed that the Big Bang event is more than just a concert, hinting at an exciting experience for participants.

According to HYPEX, the Fortnite Festival will let players sing vocals, guitar, drums, and bass to songs like Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Toto, Imagine Dragons, and Alice Cooper. The Lego mode is planned to have playable Lego minifigure characters, with a focus on crafting and construction.

Following the success of Fortnite OG, which resulted in a surge in the game’s popularity, there was anticipation that the throwback mode may become a permanent inclusion. While no official confirmation has been provided, sources indicate that Epic Games is going to great lengths to keep users interested and excited.

