Date of HBO Max & Discovery Plus Merger Moves Up

No doubt, HBO Max and Discovery Plus, both services are extraordinarily different. HBO Max likely leads Discovery Plus in subscriptions as it had approximately 76.8 million users before the acquisition. the reports claim that the combined services now have 94.9 million subscribers. Discovery Ceo has always been eager to merge the two services, which his team views as targeting different markets.

Reports claim that Zaslav isn’t particularly concerned with who gets offended in his quest to make Warner Bros. Discovery a profitable company. He has noted that when the show Fixer Upper: The Castle premiered on HBO Max, it quickly moved into the top five most-watched shows on the service. It confirms WBD’s “thesis” that a combined app will be more successful and will drive more subscriptions.

Discovery’s CEO hopes that this merged app drives increased subscriptions and significantly higher advertising revenue. The plan is to spend even more money on new content. He said that it is no longer about how much content is produced, it’s about how good it is.

While noting that WBD was directing the money saved toward new content, Zaslav said:

“We didn’t take one show off the platform that was gonna help us in any way,”

We all know that the content was abruptly pulled from WBD’s services earlier this year. The removals happened so abruptly that they often surprised even the show creators themselves. No doubt, it is likely great to hear if you have a new Game of Thrones pitch. So let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay Tuned.

