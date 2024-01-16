In February 2022, a group of experienced CD Projekt veterans, led by Witcher 3 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, excitedly announced the formation of a new game development studio named Rebel Wolves. Back then, they teased their first project with some intriguing concept art that gave off what Rich Stanton described as “strong vampire vibes.” Fast forward two years and the studio has finally unveiled the title of their debut game, along with some fresh artwork, and you know what? It’s still giving off those unmistakable vampire vibes. The official name of the game is “Dawnwalker.” While specific details about the game remain under wraps.

The silhouette emerging from a sulfurous cloud, sword raised, clawlike fingers extended, all set against a blood-red background, unmistakably suggests a vampire theme. Or perhaps, it could be a character who hunts and slays vampires for thrill and profit. There’s even a hint of resemblance to Geralt from The Witcher series, isn’t there?

Dawnwalker: Former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Reveal Their First Game

The name “Dawnwalker” also bears a striking similarity to “Daywalker,” a term used to describe vampires who can tolerate exposure to sunlight. For many, Blade is the most iconic Daywalker, which leads to casual speculation about potential confusion with Arkane’s recently announced Blade game. At the very least, it reinforces the notion that vampires are a significant theme in this new project.

Rebel Wolves has also welcomed another CD Projekt alumnus to its ranks: Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, who previously served as the lead quest designer on The Witcher 3 and its acclaimed Blood and Wine expansion, as well as the quest designer and design director on Cyberpunk 2077. He has joined his former CD Projekt Red colleagues as the creative director of Rebel Wolves.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Tomaszkiewicz expressed his passion for story-driven role-playing adventures, emphasizing the immersive experience of discovering handcrafted stories and worlds. Describing Dawnwalker as their “own AAA IP, dark fantasy RPG,” Rebel Wolves envisions it as the inaugural entry in a planned series. Currently in the “alpha stage of development,” the studio promises to unveil more details about the game later this year, teasing an experience that allows for diverse choices and experimentation upon replay.

