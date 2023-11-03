DeafTawk Wins P@SHA ICT Award 2023 for Outstanding Community Services

DeafTawk, a trailblazing tech startup dedicated to transforming communication accessibility for the global deaf community, is proud to announce its triumphant win in the “Community Services – Inclusion and Community” category at the prestigious HBL P@SHA ICT Awards 2023. This award stands as a testament to DeafTawk’s unwavering commitment to uplifting deaf individuals and working towards building an inclusive world.

Ali Mehdi, Chief Financial Officer of DeafTawk, expressed his delight at the recognition, stating, “We are glad that DeafTawk’s efforts are being observed and valued by Pakistan’s tech industry, the very place where our journey began. This award further strengthens our resolve to leverage technology and find innovative solutions to the communication challenges faced by the global deaf community.”

The P@SHA ICT Awards 2023, organized by the Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA), is a platform that consistently recognizes companies at the forefront of technology innovation. These awards honor the remarkable creativity, innovation, and excellence exhibited by home-grown Pakistani innovators in the ever-evolving field of Information and Communications Technologies. Dr. Umar Saif – Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications attended the event as Chief Guest whereas Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman – Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) was also present at the occasion.

The ICT Awards 2023 ceremony also brought together technology enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators to celebrate and acknowledge the exceptional achievements of IT leaders in Pakistan’s ICT sector.

DeafTawk, with its origin in Pakistan and headquarters in Singapore, has expanded its operations to Sri Lanka, Denmark, and Puerto Rico, with plans for further expansion driven by its cutting-edge AI-based products. The company aims to continue revolutionizing sign language interpretation, providing more accessible and accurate communication solutions for the 466 million deaf individuals across the world.