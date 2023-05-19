Innovation Challenge Futuremakers: Empowering Entrepreneurs with Disabilities One Idea at a Time

DeafTawk, in collaboration with Sightsavers, is thrilled to announce the launch of Innovation Challenge Futuremakers (ICF), a groundbreaking program designed to empower persons with disabilities. The fast-track acceleration program is dedicated to breaking barriers and empowering entrepreneurs with disabilities to make a profound social and economic impact through their innovative ventures.

ICF is the result of a strategic partnership between DeafTawk, a Pakistani startup dedicated to improving the lives of deaf individuals, and Sightsavers, an international organization committed to preventing avoidable blindness and promoting disability inclusion. The program is funded by Standard Chartered Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Standard Chartered Bank.

The six-month acceleration program will include startups from across Pakistan and is thoughtfully crafted to cater to the needs of entrepreneurs with disabilities, offering a hybrid experience that combines virtual engagement with valuable offline interactions.

The selected participants will have access to a wide range of value offerings including a custom-designed curriculum, mentorship from industry experts, networking opportunities, access to grants and investments, PR and marketing support, free entrepreneurship toolkits and website development services. This comprehensive support will enable aspiring founders to unleash their creativity, innovate, and scale their businesses to new heights.

Ali Shabbar, CEO of DeafTawk, expressed his excitement about the initiative, saying,

“We are delighted to launch Innovation Challenge Futuremakers and provide a transformative platform that empowers entrepreneurs with disabilities to unleash their full potential. As a startup led by individuals with disabilities, we intimately understand the unique challenges faced by this community. By breaking down barriers, our aim is to foster an inclusive and equitable business landscape that embraces diversity and empowers aspiring entrepreneurs with disabilities.”

Sightsavers, a strong advocate for disability inclusion, is proud to be part of this program. Munazza Gillani Country Director, Sightsavers Pakistan Office commented, “We believe in the power of entrepreneurship to drive social and economic change. Innovation Challenge Futuremakers will create opportunities for persons with disabilities, enabling them to contribute to the development of a more inclusive society.”

The deadline to apply for the program is 23rd May 2023. Entrepreneurs with disabilities across Pakistan are encouraged to apply by visiting https://www.deaftawk.com/icf/. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a transformative journey that can take your entrepreneurial dreams to new heights.

Also, Read: DeafTawk partners with Dialog Axiata to Launch Operations in Sri Lanka