DeafTawk partners with Dialog Axiata to Launch Operations in Sri Lanka

Advertisement

Bringing deaf and hearing-impaired persons closer to their communities, Dialog Axiata PLC announced the launch of a trilingual version of the internationally renowned sign language interpretation app ‘DeafTawk’ in Sri Lanka, a first in the country.

Advertisement

GSMA, an organization that represents the interests of mobile network operators globally, played a vital role in connecting DeafTawk and Dialog for this partnership. As the result of this partnership, DeafTawk, a Pakistan-based start-up, focused on providing communication solutions to deaf and hearing-impaired communities, joins

hands with Dialog Axiata PLC, a mobile network operator in Sri Lanka, focused on expanding the network infrastructure and providing innovative products and services to its customers.

DeafTawk app was launched during an event held at the Dialog premises with hearing impaired individuals and sign language interpreters in attendance. DeafTawk app provides a real-time sign language solution at the user’s fingertips, where the app has partnered with over 50 interpreters. The app offers users a choice of talk time at very affordable package prices.

Advertisement

Dialog customers can use the app without incurring any data costs and also have the option of using the add-to-bill feature for the time packages. The app is available on iOS and Android for anyone to download, however, data charges may apply for non-Dialog customers.

Speaking about the launch, Supun Weerasinghe, Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata PLC, said, “We are pleased to launch the localised, trilingual version of the DeafTawk app in Sri Lanka. This app is a game-changer for the deaf and hearing[1]impaired community, providing them with a real-time sign language solution that they

can use at their fingertips. The launch of the DeafTawk app is a testament to the company’s commitment to creating a more inclusive society where everyone has access to the latest technology.”

Ali Shabbir, CEO of DeafTawk, commented

Advertisement

“At DeafTawk, we are on a mission to empower 466 million deaf people across the world, and we are excited to partner with Dialog to launch our operations in Sri Lanka which we believe will take us a step closer to achieving our objective. We look forward to bridging the communication gap and being the voice for the deaf community in Sri Lanka. We are hopeful in our efforts as we thrive to make the world inclusive for everyone.”

Chammi Dias, Head of Sign Language Interpreters of the Social Services Department and The Parliament of Sri Lanka stated “According to the Department of Census and Statistics in Sri Lanka, in 2012 there were more than 500,000 deaf people living island[1]wide. Deaf people usually require the help of a sign language interpreter to communicate not only among society but in some cases, even among family members. I believe communication can be done more easily, efficiently, and quickly with the help of the DeafTawk app.”

The partnership between DeafTawk and Dialog marks a crucial step in bridging the communication gap for the deaf communities in Sri Lanka and moving a step forward towards an inclusive world.

Advertisement

Also Check: DeafTawk and Kingfisher Partner to Promote Digital Inclusion for Marginalized Deaf Community in Pakistan