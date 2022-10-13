Here’s All We Know So Far About Debut Date of Tesla Model Pi Smartphone Tesla To Debut Its Smartphone Model Pi

Tesla Tesla is well-known for its electric automobiles; but, some fascinating rumors are circulating that the company may be turning its focus to another mobility-focused product, such as a smartphone. This would be a move from Tesla’s traditional product focus, which is electric vehicles.

The Rumored Dates of Tesla Model Pi

Here is everything that we know about the mysterious Tesla Model Pi at this point, including the rumored release dates of the end of 2022 and the middle of 2023.

Design:

There is a possibility that the Tesla Pi Phone will have dimensions of 156.8 mm in height, 72.1 mm in width, and 7.6 mm in thickness. The weight will be Approximately 202 grams.

Display:

It is likely that Tesla may use an OLED screen for the 6.7-inch display on the Pi Phone. They had a screen resolution of 1284 pixels by 2778 pixels. In addition to having a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the Pi Phone boasts a pixel density of 458 PPI. The Pi Phone is designed to have protection in the form of scratch-resistant glass and a coating that repels oil and fingerprints.

Cameras:

The Tesla Pi Phones may include a triple camera array located on the back, each with a resolution of 50 megapixels. On the back cameras, you may find features such as dual-pixel phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash, high dynamic range (photo/panorama), ProRes, cinematic mode, and stereo sound recording. It has a single punch-hole camera on the front that has a resolution of 40 megapixels. It comes with a variety of features, including HDR and gyro-EIS.

Connectivity:

The dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e is available on the Tesla Pi Phone. It has a Bluetooth connection with version 5.2, A2DP, and LE, as well as compatibility for GPS with both A-GPS and GLONASS.

Performance:

For the Tesla Pi Phone, Tesla developed its very own custom microprocessor and gave it the name Tesla processor. Tesla used their very own Tesla GPU for the graphics processing unit. Tesla has used NVMe storage in the Pi Smartphone.

Battery:

The capacity of the Pi Phone’s battery is only speculated to be 5000mAh because to the lack of available information.

Price:

Although there is no official announcement on the price just yet, there are speculations that it will fall somewhere between $300 and $400.

Check Out: The Solar Charging Capabilities of Tesla Smartphone

The rumor that Tesla will install solar panels within the device to enable charging without the use of an electrical power source is the one with the highest level of plausibility among all of the rumors’. This makes perfect sense given that it would be in line with Tesla’s environmentally concerned image while also making use of the solar technology that has already been developed by the firm.

Whether or not solar charging technology is ready to keep a phone charged throughout the day is, of course, an entirely different topic. This is especially true when you consider that a phone spends the majority of its time inside a person’s pocket or bag.

There are also credible claims that the Model Pi can interact closely with Tesla automobiles, providing drivers with improved command over the vehicle’s settings and operations while they are behind the steering wheel.

There are also a number of rumors that the Model Pi will make use of the Starlink service that Musk’s business, SpaceX, provides. This is essentially a fast internet service that is based on satellites and it should be able to reach many regions where 5G is unwilling to enter. If compared to regular LTE smartphones, the price of using a satellite phone is prohibitively expensive, thus Tesla would have its work cut out for it if it wanted to make the Model Pi available to the general people. However, satellite phones are already on the market.