Delfast, a Ukrainian e-bike startup revealed Issues navigation & Delivery Service during Crisis

Disasters always lead to the evolution of mankind and the establishment of new ways and means of survival. The Covid-19 pandemic disaster taught the world how to work digitally and make new avenues for the IT industry. Many companies go bankrupt and many new ventures started that were suitable for the scenario. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also taught many Ukraine companies how to deal with the situation and bring out new under the bomb shelling and violence. Delfast, a new Ukrainian e-bike venture, also got started by the founders a few years ago in 2014 as a delivery company and they now discuss the navigation and delivery service during the crisis.

The company, in 2017, backed by a Kickstarter campaign got funding of $165,000. The company realized that the bike with power, battery life, and range their couriers wanted never existed on the planet. With the funding they raised, they manufactured their own electronic bike that meets their needs. This bike won the Guinness Book of World Records for covering the greatest distance traveled on an electronic motorbike on a single charging. In 2022, their Top 3.0 e-motorbike won the Forbes’ fastest e-bike of the year award after it upgraded the vehicle.

The company is also helping Ukraine people voluntarily during this war phase. They deliver medicines and supplies to needy people. According to the co-founder’s Daniel Tonkopi and Serhiy Denysenko, their voluntary work is good for the company and Ukraine people.

Being a new firm in the market, rather than focusing on research and development, securing venture funding, and getting the product-market fit like all the new startups, the company is rather trying to persuade the U.S. politicians and European Commission to fund Ukraine with fighter jets and anti-aircraft missiles so that Ukraine can be independent and get leverage over its air space.

The company’s main priority now is to keep the employees safe from bomb shelling and violence. Delfast has a small team of employees who come from different parts of the country. The company’s co-founders both believed in securing the future. As an entrepreneur and leaders, they think their main priority is to keep the team safe and protected. In this regard, they have tried to evacuate the employees safely from the most dangerous and disputed places.

The company is working remotely from home. Every morning starts with a check-in slack with all the colleagues. Daily in the morning, the founders carry out a zoom meeting to know about the well-being of the team and to keep their morale high during this crisis.

