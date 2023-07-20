Activision Blizzard said in its latest financial report that Diablo 4 is Blizzard’s fastest-selling game of all time. It helped the company reach $1 billion in net bookings in a single quarter for the first time ever. Because of the release of Diablo 4, Blizzard’s revenue grew by more than 160% year-over-year in the second quarter.

The company further revealed that its operating income is more than tripled. Diablo 4 has also sold more copies than any previous Blizzard game at the same stage of release.

Diablo 4 is Blizzard’s Fastest-Selling Game of All Time

More than 10 million people played Diablo 4 in June, adding up to more than 700 million hours of playtime. Activision expects that commitment to the game will continue to increase in the future.

“The launch of Diablo 4 marks the start of a live service plan designed to deeply engage the Diablo community and create opportunities for continued player investment,” Activision Blizzard said. “July 20 sees the release of Diablo 4’s first quarterly season, Season of the Malignant, bringing new themes, content, and fresh gameplay to the community. Blizzard’s teams are also making strong progress on expansions that will deliver major new features and continue the game’s acclaimed narrative for many years to come.”

Interestingly, the success of Diablo 4 also appears to have had a positive impact on Diablo Immortal. It was a free-to-play mobile and PC game. Activision said that after the launch of Diablo 4, Diablo Immortal’s net bookings reached their highest level since January.

