Blizzard has revealed the upcoming Season 2 of Diablo 4 will be titled “Season of Blood” and will release on October 17, 2023. The trailer also revealed a new Vampire Hunter companion for the players coming to Diablo 4 Season 2. Diablo 4 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Blizzard introduced the concept of Seasonal and Eternal Realms with Season 1 and added new items called Malignant Hearts which can be socketed into jewelry and have four different variants. Now, it has revealed the teaser trailer for its upcoming season at the Gamescom Opening Night Live event along with some other updates.

Diablo 4 Season 2 Name and Release Date Revealed

At the behest of their dark master, a newly turned army of ravenous vampires has set their sights on Sanctuary. The master’s sinister plot remains a shrouded mystery but their pursuit for the blood of innocents has caused an uproar. You must learn to hunt the hunter—your fate depends on it.

The season’s trailer reveals that players will need to master vampiric abilities in order to fight enemies. The game is introducing a Vampire Hunter companion named Erys, who is voiced by Hollywood actress Gemma Chan. Along with this, Season of Blood will also include a new questline for players to follow.

Aside from this, Season of Blood will also introduce 5 new and returning endgame bosses in the game. Blizzard is also making it possible for players to target farm-specific Uniques and Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 for both Seasonal and Eternal Realm characters.

In addition to this, the highly-requested Stash filter feature is also arriving with Diablo 4 Season 2. Blizzard also mentioned adding other updates to inventory management.

