Sony Signs A 10-Year Deal With Microsoft To Keep Call Of Duty On Playstation

According to the latest reports, Sony has recently signed a binding, 10-year deal with Microsoft in order to keep Call of Duty on its PlayStation gaming consoles. We all know that Activision is the creator of the best-selling Call of Duty series. Let me tell you that all regulators around the world have been expressing substantial concern about Microsoft’s power over the gaming market if the acquisition was approved. On the other hand, Microsoft is the manufacturer of the Xbox, which contends directly with Sony’s PlayStation. It prompted fears that Microsoft would make games “exclusive” to its own consoles and displace Sony from the competition. So, actually, the deal does something to alleviate those concerns.

Sony & Microsoft Deal: Call of Duty To Remain on Playstation

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer stated:

“We are pleased to announce that Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard”

Microsoft vice chair Brad Smith revealed that even after a deal closes, Microsoft is tipped to remain focused on guaranteeing that Call of Duty remains available on more platforms and for more buyers than ever before.

As per reports, the federal appeals judge thwarted the Federal Trade Commission from temporarily blocking the deal. Moreover, the FTC had also sued to stop the deal in San Francisco federal court in July but failed to do so. FTC couldn’t succeed in convincing a judge that the agreement would pose an anti-competitive risk. The point notable here is that the regulators in the EU signed off on the deal back in May. The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority also got ready to negotiate with Microsoft over the terms of the deal. The deal seems to be quite similar to a 10-year agreement between Microsoft and Nintendo together with the different deals Microsoft has crashed with cloud gaming platforms to bring Call of Duty to rival services.

Also Read: WhatsApp Is Testing An Official Channel & Notification Feature – (phoneworld.com.pk)