Digital Municipal Energy Management System Launches To Mainstream Energy-Relevant Tasks

According to the latest reports, a project on “Digital Municipal Energy Management System” has been recently launched in Pakistan. The project is being launched in collaboration with the Center for Intelligent System Network Research (CISNR), University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar, GIZ Pakistan, ADLG Association of Development of Local Government, political partners, and eight public energy distribution companies.

Digital Municipal Energy Management System Is funded By GIZ Pakistan

The point worth mentioning here is that this project is funded by GIZ Pakistan at the cost of Euro 4 million. It has been said in a press release that was issued on Wednesday. Now, you will be thinking what will this system do? Let me tell you that this all-new project has a few main functions that include:

the implementation of an energy management system

implementation of digital methods for energy data management through CISNR

the implementation of low/no integrated energy efficiency methods

To create public awareness and advocacy for political dialogue through CISNR, UET Peshawar.

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar stated that this sort of system is very important and much needed these days. No doubt, the need for a monitoring system in order to evaluate the efficiency of the energy system is critical these days for the socio and economic development of Pakistan. VC UET Peshawar further stressed a strong linkage between National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), public energy corporations, and academia in order to make joint efforts toward the digitalization of municipalities. It will help ensure net improvement in these systems.

In addition to that, Irshad Khan, GIZ Team Lead stated that the introduction of the Municipal Energy Management System will help to mainstream energy-relevant tasks and processes in relevant departments of the partner institutions. Let’s see how this system will benefit society.

