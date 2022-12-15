Hackers Release A New Jailbreak Tool Compatible with iOS 15 & iOS 16

We all know that the silicon giant, Apple has been working quite hard for years in order to increase the security of its operating systems and devices. On the other hand, it has been proven that hackers had a very tough time creating a jailbreak tool for iOS 15. However, those who are enthusiastic to modify iOS can now party hard, as the palera1n team has recently released a jailbreak tool compatible with iOS 15 and iOS 16 as well.

What Is Jailbreak? What do We know So Far Regarding New Jailbreak Tool?

Let me tell you first that the jailbreak process actually removes software restrictions on iOS devices so that the user can access and modify system files. In addition to that, it also enables all kinds of modifications including tweaks, themes, and sideloading of apps outside of the Apple App Store. The silicon giant has always stood against the jailbreaking process of its devices. However, some hackers are always enthusiastic to modify iOS. Sources claim that the all-new palera1n jailbreak is based on checkm8 which is an exploit discovered back in 2019. The exploit is “unpatchable” as it was found in the bootrom of Apple’s chips from the A5 to the A11 Bionic. No doubt, the company can change other parts of the system to stop hackers from taking advantage of this exploit, however, the company can’t do anything in order to fix it permanently on older devices.

According to the latest reports, the new jailbreak tool works with any version of the operating system from iOS 15.0 to iOS 16.2, which was released this week for users. However, it is not clear whether the tool works with the recently released iOS 16.3 beta or not. The point worth noting is that the list of devices affected by the checkm8 exploit that can run iOS 16 is not a lengthy one. Here are the iPhone and iPad models that can be jailbroken with palera1n on iOS 16:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad 5

iPad 6

iPad 7

iPad Pro (1st and 2nd gen)

The team has warned that the jailbreak tool is still experimental and developer-focused. The method is still quite complex and requires a computer with Linux or Mac as well. Another important point to keep in mind is that only a few tweaks are compatible with iOS 16 yet.

Also Read: Oppo Unveils New Chipset & AR Glasses – PhoneWorld