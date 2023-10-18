Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2023 – How to Get Registered?

There is good news for cyber security professionals, hackers, and students as they can become a part of forthcoming national competition. The nonprofit technology fund Ignite is going to launch a national-level cybersecurity competition entitled Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2023. The triumphant participants will get a chance to earn accolades and win prizes.

Furthermore, the hackathon will be able to benefit security researchers and academics. The individuals will be able to utilize the attack data and network traffic generated during competitions in the form of case studies to assist in modeling, predicting, and preventing real-world security incidents.

This challenge presents an ideal opportunity to launch a career in Cybersecurity or improve your standing in the industry, making it straightforward for recruiters and managers to identify good talent and potentially recruit experienced professionals.

How to Get Registered for Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2023?

First of all, visit the main website of the Cyber Security Hackathon by clicking on this link.

Afterward, click on ‘Get Started’ as highlighted in the given image.

Now, you will be directed to the login page. Tap on ‘Register Now’ as you can see in the given image.

Afterward, provide your personal information including your name, phone, email, etc.

Click on register now after you provided all the data and you will be registered for the Cybersecurity Hackathon.

