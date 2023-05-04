The original version of Double Dragon Game actually invented co-op beat-em-up action back in 1987. Recent reports claim that modern players will now get a dose of dreamy side-scrolling goodness due to a new franchise installment. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is tipped to launch this fall for all major platforms, including PC, Xbox consoles, PlayStation 4 and 5, and the Nintendo Switch.
Double Dragon Game New Trailor Hints At Beat-em-up Formula
Now, you must be wondering what’s coming next with this installment. The trailer suggests that the tried-and-true beat-em-up formula will make a return. In addition, there’s a lovely retro pixelated art style, 13 playable characters to choose from, and a two-player local co-op. The new title actually play as two characters at once.
Developer Modus Games has been teasing some rogue-lite elements for a long. The new elements will include a dynamic mission select feature that randomizes stage length, enemy number, and difficulty. It would not be wrong to say that it is a 2023 console game and not an arcade machine from the 1980s. You can expect purchasable upgrades and some light RPG mechanics for the upcoming game also.
As for the plot, the years haven’t been easygoing for Jimmy and Billy Lee. The sequel uncovers New York City destroyed by nuclear war, which ushers to gangs of hooligans wandering the radioactive streets. Let’s see what happens next. It remains to be witnessed if your avatars can beat up that long nuclear winter.
The point worth mentioning here is that Modus Games isn’t a well-known developer however, it has s bunch of well-regarded indie titles under its sash, like Afterimage and Teslagrad 2. The trailer of the upcoming game also looks cool, so this is no doubt a game worth keeping an eye on.
