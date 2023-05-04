The point worth mentioning here is that Modus Games isn’t a well-known developer however, it has s bunch of well-regarded indie titles under its sash, like Afterimage and Teslagrad 2. The trailer of the upcoming game also looks cool, so this is no doubt a game worth keeping an eye on.

Also Read: Pakistani Freelancers Can Now Open Digital Accounts In Both Rupees & Dollars (phoneworld.com.pk)