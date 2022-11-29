EA Introduces AI System to Detects Player Behaviors

EA has gotten tired of its players befriending their foes and devised a method to prevent it. The company’s latest patent, dubbed “Detecting Collusion in Online Games,” is intended to capture players on opposite sides who unjustly team up before they disrupt the game for everyone else.

The technology would use artificial intelligence to comb through a lot of player data and make decisions on whether or not their in-game behaviour constitutes collusion. It’s not just in-game data; whatever EA has on you is fair game. If you and an opponent share a guild in another EA game, have exchanged chat messages in the past, or even know each other on social network accounts you’ve linked to the game, it will all be taken into consideration by the algorithm.

This is highly valuable in a game since it allows you to “treat players differently according on their in-game behaviour and to adjust to changes in their behaviour in near real-time.”

Let’s look at few examples. Assume you’re playing Skyrim and you approach an NPC. If the AI discovers that you’ve largely been wielding a sword during the game, it will conclude that you have a reputation as a swordsman and will address you as such. If you have a history of killing innocent people, the NPC may choose to flee rather than engage in discussion with you.

Of course, it’s crucial to note that this is simply a patent for the time being, and firms frequently issue patents for systems and ideas that are never used. Still, it’s fascinating to see where EA’s thinking is these days.