Apple announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, spotlighting 16 apps and games. These apps and games inspired users to engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones. This year’s winners represent a diverse community of developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact.

App Store Awards Announces the Best Apps and Games of 2022

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives.”

App Winners 2022

Games Winners 2022

This year Apple has also selected five more apps that have had a significant impact on people’s lives. Apple says that they each have made a “lasting impact on people’s lives and influenced culture.”

Cultural Impact winners 2022

Check Also: Apple Users Report iCloud Problem Corrupts Files, Adds Photos Of Strangers