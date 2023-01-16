Easypaisa Launches Visa Debit Card to Facilitate Millions of Customers Across Pakistan

Advertisement

easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform has launched a Visa Debit Card for their millions of customers across Pakistan.

This Visa Debit Card is linked directly to the customer’s easypaisa account and enables the user to make payments at any of the 90,000+ card accepting POS merchants in the country or withdraw funds from any of the 16,000 ATMs nationwide.

This new Visa Debit Card is also a contactless card using NFC technology which enables the customer to make payments by simply tapping the card on the merchant POS. This easypaisa Visa Debit Card is highly secure and provides a robust level of security when used at a chip-reading terminal. The technology in the chip makes it difficult for the card to be copied or counterfeited.

Any easypaisa customer can instantly order the new Visa Debit Card from within the easypaisa app or USSD channel by dialling *786#.

Commenting on the occasion, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO easypaisa/ Telenor Microfinance Bank, said:

“At easypaisa, we are constantly working on adding new features on our platform to enable all Pakistanis to take charge of their financial decisions with ease and convenience. With the launch of the new Visa Debit Card, we continue to provide millions of customers the added convenience and flexibility to use their debit cards at 90,000+ POS touchpoints and 16,000 ATMs across the country for seamless payments with greater security, reducing dependency on cash. Driven by our mission of a financially inclusive Pakistan, we remain committed to deliver convenient and hassle-free digital payments experience to our customers and also develop a digital ecosystem that is beneficial for all.”

Omar Moeen Malik, Head of easypaisa/TMB (Branchless Banking) Business, said: “At easypaisa, we understand the importance of retail payment transactions towards financial inclusion. With the launch of the easypaisa Visa Debit Card we have entered into a partnership with a major international payment scheme to enable QR, and Contactless Debit Cards and are working on introducing Virtual Cards as well. With an eye-catching distinctive design, our marketing campaign will especially focus on empowering the female segment of our society to move away from cash payments towards easy, convenient, and secure digital payments.”

With more than 14 million customers using the easypaisa platform in the last 30-days across Android and iOS, easypaisa is the most used Pakistani App across all categories and remains committed to transforming Pakistan into a cashless and financially inclusive society through the power of collaboration & technology.

